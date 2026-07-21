Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Oracle were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Article title

CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Article title

Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Article title

Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also announced a partnership with IMSA Labs and launched an Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, showing continued efforts to expand its AI and cloud ecosystem, though this news is not strong enough to offset the current sentiment drag. Article title

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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