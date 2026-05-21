Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Trading Up 3.5%

ORCL opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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