Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.89.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $201.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

