Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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