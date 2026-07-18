Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 811.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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