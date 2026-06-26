Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,024 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Oracle were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here