Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,068 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $36,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $148.68 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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