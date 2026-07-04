Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,659 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here