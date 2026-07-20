Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

ORCL stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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