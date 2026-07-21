Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,604 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 47,644 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Oracle by 85.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 293,371 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Article title

CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Article title

Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Article title

Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also announced a partnership with IMSA Labs and launched an Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, showing continued efforts to expand its AI and cloud ecosystem, though this news is not strong enough to offset the current sentiment drag. Article title

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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