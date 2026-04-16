Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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