Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 78,670 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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