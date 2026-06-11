Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,724 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Saturna Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $183,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,507,727,000 after purchasing an additional 927,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.08.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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