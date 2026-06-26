Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Lowered by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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