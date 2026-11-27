Polymer Capital Management US LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are a few of the latest headlines about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. ‘Room to Spare,’ Says Investor About Oracle Stock

Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. How Will Oracle’s Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock’s Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that banks are trying to sell data-center loans at steep discounts add to concerns about the value and financing of Oracle’s infrastructure projects. Heavy AI investment is also weighing on free cash flow, while a broader AI-sector selloff has added pressure to the shares. Oracle Stock Dipped Under $100 as Banks Try to Unload Its Data-Center Loans

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.34 and a twelve month high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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