Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,734 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 58,303 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co's holdings in Oracle were worth $59,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,151,395,000 after acquiring an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $1,911,930,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,447,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,087 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Freedom Broker cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

These are some of the ORCL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Article: David Tepper bought Oracle shares

Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Positive Sentiment: Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Article: Oracle and AI infrastructure financing

Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Negative Sentiment: Credit-default swaps on Oracle widened again, renewing concern about its debt and the financing demands of its AI buildout. The comparison to Bear Stearns comes from ZeroHedge as reported by the article and is not a forecast of default. Article: Oracle credit swaps widen

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. The trade was a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a technology company that develops and provides database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. Its products help organizations manage data, run business operations, and build and deploy applications. Oracle's offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and cloud-based applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides software support, consulting, and related services.

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