Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Decreased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,579 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 29,778 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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