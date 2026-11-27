Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,844 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,447,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,052 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.34 and a 52 week high of $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,730,207.11. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Recent Oracle Headlines

These are some of the ORCL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. ‘Room to Spare,’ Says Investor About Oracle Stock

Oracle said financing for its OpenAI contract is in place, which may ease concerns about funding that commitment. However, this does not eliminate broader worries about the company’s overall borrowing and spending. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. How Will Oracle’s Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock’s Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle’s large backlog and growing cloud demand offer potential support, but investors are questioning how quickly that demand converts into cash to fund infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that banks are trying to sell data-center loans at steep discounts add to concerns about the value and financing of Oracle’s infrastructure projects. Heavy AI investment is also weighing on free cash flow, while a broader AI-sector selloff has added pressure to the shares. Oracle Stock Dipped Under $100 as Banks Try to Unload Its Data-Center Loans

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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