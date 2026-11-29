Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2,576.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,472 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 192,983 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $27,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 180.2% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,447,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,052 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $107.13 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.34 and a 12 month high of $250.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

More Oracle News

These are some of the ORCL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Article: Oracle Has Frustrated Me, but Even With Zero AI Revenue the Stock Is Worth $133

One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Positive Sentiment: Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Article: How Will Oracle's Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock's Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Negative Sentiment: Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Article: Oracle Stocks Sink as Default Swaps Hit Record

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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