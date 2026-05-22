Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,278 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to produce oil in Venezuela, a potential reopening of a market it left roughly 20 years ago and had recently called “uninvestable,” which could add a meaningful long-term production opportunity if geopolitical conditions allow. Article Title

ExxonMobil is reportedly in talks to acquire rights to produce oil in Venezuela, a potential reopening of a market it left roughly 20 years ago and had recently called “uninvestable,” which could add a meaningful long-term production opportunity if geopolitical conditions allow. Positive Sentiment: Exxon, QatarEnergy, and Egypt signed a preliminary agreement to study Cyprus gas development, reinforcing ExxonMobil’s LNG and gas growth strategy and its ability to monetize new discoveries through existing regional infrastructure. Article Title

Exxon, QatarEnergy, and Egypt signed a preliminary agreement to study Cyprus gas development, reinforcing ExxonMobil’s LNG and gas growth strategy and its ability to monetize new discoveries through existing regional infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted ExxonMobil’s resilience, pointing to its strong balance sheet, low debt, and ability to keep funding projects and dividends even when oil and gas prices fluctuate. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted ExxonMobil’s resilience, pointing to its strong balance sheet, low debt, and ability to keep funding projects and dividends even when oil and gas prices fluctuate. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s LNG footprint is expanding, with coverage noting rising power demand and additional export capacity as supportive of long-term growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil’s LNG footprint is expanding, with coverage noting rising power demand and additional export capacity as supportive of long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis suggests XOM is pulling back after a breakout and testing support levels, which leaves the near-term trend dependent on whether buyers defend those levels. Article Title

Technical analysis suggests XOM is pulling back after a breakout and testing support levels, which leaves the near-term trend dependent on whether buyers defend those levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles on valuation, peer comparisons, and “top oil stock” watchlists may support investor interest, but they do not add a major new fundamental catalyst by themselves. Article Title

Several articles on valuation, peer comparisons, and “top oil stock” watchlists may support investor interest, but they do not add a major new fundamental catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing governance and proxy-adviser conflict headlines, including Exxon’s fight with ISS and Glass Lewis, keep legal and boardroom friction in view and could weigh on sentiment if the dispute escalates. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.6%

XOM opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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