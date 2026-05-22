Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,899 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Wilian Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the construction company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PWR opened at $717.20 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $628.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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