Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.76 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $545.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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