Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 151,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Artivion as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Artivion by 47.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,012 shares of the company's stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Artivion by 27.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,279 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Artivion by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,817 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Artivion by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AORT

Artivion Stock Up 0.2%

Artivion stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $48.25.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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