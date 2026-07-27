Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $34.93 Million Holdings in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,749 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of uniQure worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Rangeley Capital LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $16,350,000. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $526,526.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.24. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $431,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QURE

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here