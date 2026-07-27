Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $51.86 Million Holdings in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Abivax worth $51,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abivax by 155.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Abivax by 661.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abivax by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABVX. Oddo Bhf restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Abivax from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abivax

Abivax Price Performance

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abivax Company Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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