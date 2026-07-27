Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $96.21 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,700 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.8% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $96,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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