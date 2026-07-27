Orbimed Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Orbimed Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. argenex comprises 1.8% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of argenex worth $99,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in argenex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in argenex by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenex by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

Key argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Q2 earnings report and conference call

argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Reuters article on Vyvgart sales

Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects.

Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade article

A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932, though it still kept a positive rating, making this more of a minor caution than a bearish call.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Glj Research upgraded shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,050.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on argenex

argenex Price Performance

Shares of argenex stock opened at $918.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.28 and a 200 day moving average of $815.22. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $587.37 and a 12 month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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