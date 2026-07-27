Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 293,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

PFE opened at $24.52 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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