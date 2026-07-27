Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,900 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $14,039,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $376.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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