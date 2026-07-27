Orbimed Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917,884 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 715,700 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $52,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $10,944,669.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,962,034.48. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,892,879 shares valued at $40,500,030. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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