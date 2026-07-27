Orbimed Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $50,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after buying an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DHR opened at $191.87 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is 28.42%.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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