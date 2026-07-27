Orbimed Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,399,167 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,658,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,414,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,556,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,970 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,017,433 shares of the company's stock worth $109,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.73. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 110.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

See Also

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