Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 14,179 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,525 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader.

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Palo Alto (PANW) Up More than 96% Over The Past 6 Months, Is it The Best Performing Agentic AI Stock?

Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Shares Soar on Palo Alto's 60% Next Gen Security Growth

Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Here's the key risk facing the Palo Alto Networks stock today

One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Negative Sentiment: Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment.

Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that PANW’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far and that extreme exuberance is a risk, which may be pressuring the stock despite strong fundamentals.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $268.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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