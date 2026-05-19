Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

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Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $9,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,023,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,132,662. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BTSG. UBS Group boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BrightSpring Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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