O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY is Clio Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Clio Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,979 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 49,518 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 15.3% of Clio Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clio Asset Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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