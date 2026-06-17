O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

ORLY stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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