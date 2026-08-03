O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.20% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $149,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.35 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Key O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Weiss Ratings cut O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $106.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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