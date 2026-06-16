O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,867 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $26,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here