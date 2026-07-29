O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,175 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 293,646 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $81,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.22.

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O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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