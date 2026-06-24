O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,286 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 43,604 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.10% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $74,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,561,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $169,019,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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