Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA Shares Sold by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 616,365 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings in Orla Mining were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 45.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company's stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,405 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 83,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 313,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company's stock.

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Orla Mining Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Orla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orla Mining's payout ratio is presently -599.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

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Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report).

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