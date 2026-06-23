Osbon Capital Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,498 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Osbon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.7%

AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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