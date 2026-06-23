Osbon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,953 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 13,809 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.31. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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