Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $37.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 176,888 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $36,840,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 381,974 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $79,554,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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