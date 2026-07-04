Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.36 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here