Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,282,296,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,109,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,145,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $453.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Press Release

Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. MarketWatch

Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. Positive Sentiment: Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Reuters

Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Benzinga

Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Business Wire

Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Negative Sentiment: Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Yahoo Finance

Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets framed results as a tentative or “flat” comeback versus prior periods, which can keep short‑term skepticism alive despite the beat. NYT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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