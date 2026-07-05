Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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