Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 17,807 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 17,807 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $314.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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