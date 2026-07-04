Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 35,234 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Zacks Research raised Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE VMC opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $286.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.89. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $252.35 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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