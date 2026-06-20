Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,647 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,623 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,217,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,461,000 after buying an additional 910,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 107,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oscar Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

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Oscar Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OSCR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Oscar Health's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.78.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,546,761.92. The trade was a 10.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $273,701.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,710.58. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,140. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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